Music from the Big Band Era

SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Fall 2019 Brochure Cover

Fridays, September 27 to October 11, 10am-12pm, $45

Location for this course is at: the Glen at Hiland Meadows, 39 Longview Drive, Queensbury, NY 12804

Big band music has become a well-loved part of America’s musical heritage. The ensembles known as “big bands” originated in the 1910s, but dominated music during the 1940s when swing was popular. This period of American music history became known as the “big band era” and remains one of the most popular musical genres among people of all ages.

You don’t have to be a resident of The Glen to attend. Community members are welcome!

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu