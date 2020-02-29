Music Of Billy Joel by River of Dreams

Park Theater, Dan Daniels Come be a part of the journey of the Piano Man on Saturday, February 29 at the Park Theater, Glens Falls.

Billy Joel, by "River of Dreams " Hit after Hit! 5-piece accompanied band and the real baby grand piano! Decades of all the hits. Madison Square Garden feel, In the intimate setting of the Park Theater. Tix $35 adv., $45 night of. Enjoy dinner at Doc's and cocktail service in the Theater. Sing a long all night long! Billy Joel, River Of Dreams! The performer looks just like Billy!