Music Of Billy Joel by River of Dreams

to Google Calendar - Music Of Billy Joel by River of Dreams - 2020-02-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music Of Billy Joel by River of Dreams - 2020-02-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music Of Billy Joel by River of Dreams - 2020-02-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Music Of Billy Joel by River of Dreams - 2020-02-29 19:00:00

Park Theater 14 Park Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801

Billy Joel, by "River of Dreams " Hit after Hit! 5-piece accompanied band and the real baby grand piano! Decades of all the hits. Madison Square Garden feel, In the intimate setting of the Park Theater. Tix $35 adv., $45 night of. Enjoy dinner at Doc's and cocktail service in the Theater. Sing a long all night long! Billy Joel, River Of Dreams! The performer looks just like Billy!

Info

Park Theater 14 Park Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801 View Map
Entertainment Events, Food & Drink Events, Live Music Events
518-792-1150
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Music Of Billy Joel by River of Dreams - 2020-02-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music Of Billy Joel by River of Dreams - 2020-02-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music Of Billy Joel by River of Dreams - 2020-02-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Music Of Billy Joel by River of Dreams - 2020-02-29 19:00:00