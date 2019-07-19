Music by the Lake

This musical concert features Singer songwriter Bob Stump and Fiddler Doug Moody. Bob Stump performs Americana music. His music is a hybrid of sounds, covering great guitar styles from the likes of Doc Watson, Big Bill Broonzy, Robert Johnson, Merle Travis and other greats. He combines this with his own high energy picking and storytelling. His songs are played on XM Radio and a few have publishing deals in Nashville.The troubadour has played hundreds of gigs and shows from Montana to Austin, Nashville, New York,New England and the Adirondacks. Free concert, lawn chairs and picnics welcome. Rain location is the pavilion at Mt. Sabattis.