Music and a Movie: Frankenstein featuring Scott Hannay

Francisco Goya y Lucientes, (Spanish, 1746–1828) Join The Hyde Collection at The Park Theater to celebrate Francisco Goya!

Join The Hyde Collection at The Park Theater to celebrate Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, with live music performed by musician Scott Hannay, inspired by the film Frankenstein. The costuming for Frankenstein’s monster is said to have been inspired by Goya’s Caprichos No. 50 “The Chinchillas.” A cash bar will be available with themed cocktails, provided by Doc’s and a special Mean Max Brew Works beer release.

Cocktail hour begins at 6:30

Movie and music begins at 7:30 (total runtime is 1 hour and 10 minutes)

Tickets are $15 per person. Reserve tickets at The Park Theater Box Office, 518-792-1150, or visit parktheatergf.com