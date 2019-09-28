NAMI Vermont MINDwalk

Stomp out stigma and support mental health! Join the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont as we celebrate the hope of recovery, raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention, and walk together (152 Pearl St., Burlington). The MINDwalk fundraising event supports our FREE programs and changes the perceptions around mental health! Let's support each other - We all have mental health!!!

Registration is FREE and open to all! Gather your friends and family and form a team! Donate to an existing team! Visit www.namivt.org/walk to learn more!

Info

Lower Church Street 149 Church Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401 View Map
Community Events, Family Events, Fundraiser Events
