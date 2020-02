Photo Anastasiya Prokhorenko ’19 Natasha Koval Paden

Arts Center, Robison Hall

Beginning with selected preludes and fugues by J. S. Bach, this program then reveals the artistry of three great composer-pianists who brought earlier works in other mediums into reimagined, virtuosic keyboard journeys: Busoni, Rachmaninov, and Liszt. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168.