National Audubon Society Photography Awards Show

The Southern Adirondack Audubon Society is sponsoring the National Audubon Society's Audubon Photography Awards Show from June 26 to July 27 at the Folklife Center in the Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls, NY. This award winning wildlife photo show will exhibit 12 images chosen from over 7,000 submitted from around North America. Judging was based on technical quality, originality and artistic merit. An opening reception will be held on Wednesday, June 26 from 6 to 8 pm.