National Parks Fee-Free Day
Part of National Public Lands Day
Vermont , Vermont
The US National Parks in Vermont — the Appalachian National Scenic Trail and Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park — are participating in fee-free days, so the fees normally charged for admission are waived.
Fee waiver includes entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees. Other fees such as reservation, camping, tours, concession and fees collected by third parties are not included unless stated otherwise.