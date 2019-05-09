National Trails Day in The Town of Moriah

Hike the four local trails in The Town of Moriah, Belfry Mountain Trail, Big Hollow/Coot Hill Trail, Cheney Mountain Trail, and Crowfoot Pond Trail. See www.porthenrymoriah.com for locations of all 4 CATS trails.

Anyone who successfully completes the challenge will receive a commemorative embroidered patch to celebrate their accomplishment. Once you have completed the Moriah Challenge, you can claim your patch at Moriah Chamber of Commerce office, located at 4317 Main Street in Port Henry. Donation of $5.00 a patch is requested to cover cost of patches.

For more info : Moriah Chamber of Commerce 518-250-1050, moriahchamber@gmail.com