Navigating the World of Retirement Products

Spring 2019 brochure Spring 2019 brochure

April 15

Monday | 6 to 8pm | Queensbury Campus

This class focuses on breadth, not depth, by providing a general primer or overview that will improve your vocabulary and consumer confidence by defining popular products and strategies that bombard us in the media. These products and strategies include: Annuities (i.e., Variable, Fixed, Immediate, Deferred), Medicare Parts A,B,C,D, Long-Term Care, Long-Term

Care Policies, Life/Long-Term Care Insurance Policies, Age/Stage-Related Mutual Funds, etc. You will leave the class with a better understanding of what these things are and for whom these products and strategies are designed.

Instructor: Frank Finch, Principal of Life Stages Financial Group, adviser with Halliday Financial

Price: $15

CRN: 20026

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu