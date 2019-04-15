Navigating the World of Retirement Products
SUNY Adirondack 640 Bay road, Queensbury, New York 12084
Spring 2019 brochure
Spring 2019 brochure
April 15
Monday | 6 to 8pm | Queensbury Campus
This class focuses on breadth, not depth, by providing a general primer or overview that will improve your vocabulary and consumer confidence by defining popular products and strategies that bombard us in the media. These products and strategies include: Annuities (i.e., Variable, Fixed, Immediate, Deferred), Medicare Parts A,B,C,D, Long-Term Care, Long-Term
Care Policies, Life/Long-Term Care Insurance Policies, Age/Stage-Related Mutual Funds, etc. You will leave the class with a better understanding of what these things are and for whom these products and strategies are designed.
Instructor: Frank Finch, Principal of Life Stages Financial Group, adviser with Halliday Financial
Price: $15
CRN: 20026
Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu