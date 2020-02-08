NCCC 5 Hour Prelicensing Course

to Google Calendar - NCCC 5 Hour Prelicensing Course - 2020-02-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - NCCC 5 Hour Prelicensing Course - 2020-02-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - NCCC 5 Hour Prelicensing Course - 2020-02-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - NCCC 5 Hour Prelicensing Course - 2020-02-08 10:00:00

North Country Community College - Ticonderoga campus 11 Hawkeye Trail, Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Ticonderoga - NCCC offers Course for Future Drivers

North Country Community College’s Center for Lifelong Learning is pleased to announce it’s next New York State Pre-Licensing Course for future drivers on the Ticonderoga Campus. The five-hour class is to educate future drivers about safe and efficient driving skills. Anyone who wishes to take the NYS driver’s license road test but does not possess a blue card must complete this course.

Instructor Gerald Goulet will be teaching the course on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00-3:30pm:

Pre-registration and payment of $30.00 tuition is required. Call 891-2915 Ext. 1689 for information regarding registration for the course in Ticonderoga.

Participants need to read the New York State Driver’s Manual prior to attending class.

Info

North Country Community College - Ticonderoga campus 11 Hawkeye Trail, Ticonderoga, New York 12883 View Map
Educational Events
518-891-2915
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - NCCC 5 Hour Prelicensing Course - 2020-02-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - NCCC 5 Hour Prelicensing Course - 2020-02-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - NCCC 5 Hour Prelicensing Course - 2020-02-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - NCCC 5 Hour Prelicensing Course - 2020-02-08 10:00:00