NCCC 5 Hour Prelicensing Course

Ticonderoga - NCCC offers Course for Future Drivers

North Country Community College’s Center for Lifelong Learning is pleased to announce it’s next New York State Pre-Licensing Course for future drivers on the Ticonderoga Campus. The five-hour class is to educate future drivers about safe and efficient driving skills. Anyone who wishes to take the NYS driver’s license road test but does not possess a blue card must complete this course.

Instructor Gerald Goulet will be teaching the course on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00-3:30pm:

Pre-registration and payment of $30.00 tuition is required. Call 891-2915 Ext. 1689 for information regarding registration for the course in Ticonderoga.

Participants need to read the New York State Driver’s Manual prior to attending class.