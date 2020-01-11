NCCC 5-Hour Pre-Licensing Course

North Country Community College’s Center for Lifelong Learning is pleased to announce it’s Spring Semester Schedule for the New York State Pre-Licensing Course for future drivers. The five-hour class is to educate future drivers about safe and efficient driving skills. Anyone who wishes to take the NYS driver’s license road test but does not possess a blue card must complete this course.

Instructor Gerald Goulet will be teaching the course on the following Saturdays 10:00-3:30pm: 1/11, 2/8, 3/14, 4/4 and 5/2.

Pre-registration is required. Call 891-2915 Ext. 2201 for information regarding registration for the course in Ticonderoga.

Participants need to read the New York State Driver’s Manual prior to attending class.