NCCC 5-Hour Pre-Licensing Course
North Country Community College - Ticonderoga campus 11 Hawkeye Trail, Ticonderoga, New York 12883
North Country Community College’s Center for Lifelong Learning is pleased to announce it’s Spring Semester Schedule for the New York State Pre-Licensing Course for future drivers. The five-hour class is to educate future drivers about safe and efficient driving skills. Anyone who wishes to take the NYS driver’s license road test but does not possess a blue card must complete this course.
Instructor Gerald Goulet will be teaching the course on the following Saturdays 10:00-3:30pm: 1/11, 2/8, 3/14, 4/4 and 5/2.
Pre-registration is required. Call 891-2915 Ext. 2201 for information regarding registration for the course in Ticonderoga.
Participants need to read the New York State Driver’s Manual prior to attending class.