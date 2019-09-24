What You NEED to Know about Lyme and Other Tick-Borne Illnesses

Professor Holly Ahern Professor Holly Ahern

The Lyme Action Network in collaboration with members of the Thurman community, will present “What You NEED to Know About Lyme and Other Tick-borne Diseases” with Professor Holly Ahern on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 6:30pm at the Thurman Town Hall, 311 Athol Road, Athol, NY.

The presentation, which reflects the most current research and clinical findings, will cover the topics of prevention, the biology of ticks and the diseases they carry, the problems with diagnosis and treatment, and what to do when you or a member of your family is bitten. Information on the history, politics, and community implications of widespread tick-borne diseases will also be discussed.

“With nearly 400,000 new cases of Lyme disease every year, it is critical for every family to understand how to prevent tick bites and what to do if someone is bitten,” said Christina Fisk, President of the Lyme Action Network. “There is a lot of misinformation and misunderstanding surrounding this topic. Most physicians are working with antiquated information from 30 years ago. It’s very important for everyone – both medical professionals and the general public, to be aware of the most current science.”

Holly Ahern, Associate Professor of Microbiology at SUNY Adirondack, is co-founder and vice president of the Lyme Action Network, and is nationally recognized as an expert in this field. She served on a subcommittee of the 2018 Federal Tick-borne Diseases Working Group, a division of the US Department of Health and Human Services, and is the science advisor for a number of national Lyme advocacy organizations.

The program is free and open to the public on a space-available basis.