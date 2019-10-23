Needle Felting Class

Craft a Fun Pumpkin or Jack-O-Lantern

to Google Calendar - Needle Felting Class - 2019-10-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Needle Felting Class - 2019-10-23 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Needle Felting Class - 2019-10-23 19:00:00 iCalendar - Needle Felting Class - 2019-10-23 19:00:00

Indian Lake Public Library 113 Pelon Road, Indian Lake, New York 12842

Join us at the Indian Lake Library for a fun needle felting craft. Participants will learn the process of needle felting to craft a fun pumpkin or jack o’ lantern as a festive fall decoration. All supplies will be furnished by the library, but space is limited to 12You MUST SIGN UP by calling 518-648-5444 or stop by the library. This craft uses very sharp needles and is appropriate for ages 12 years and up only.

Info

Indian Lake Public Library 113 Pelon Road, Indian Lake, New York 12842 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Family Events
518-648-5444
to Google Calendar - Needle Felting Class - 2019-10-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Needle Felting Class - 2019-10-23 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Needle Felting Class - 2019-10-23 19:00:00 iCalendar - Needle Felting Class - 2019-10-23 19:00:00