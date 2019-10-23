Needle Felting Class

Join us at the Indian Lake Library for a fun needle felting craft. Participants will learn the process of needle felting to craft a fun pumpkin or jack o’ lantern as a festive fall decoration. All supplies will be furnished by the library, but space is limited to 12. You MUST SIGN UP by calling 518-648-5444 or stop by the library. This craft uses very sharp needles and is appropriate for ages 12 years and up only.