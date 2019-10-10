NER Presents Four Writers

× Expand NER From left to right: Emily Arnason Casey, Rahat Huda, Sara London, Sarah Wolfson.

The NER Vermont Reading Series presents an evening of new writing with poets Sara London and Sarah Wolfson, essayist Emily Arnason Casey, and fiction writer Rahat Huda.

London’s new collection is Upkeep, from Four Way Books, and Middlebury native Wolfson’s debut collection, A Common Name for Everything, has just been published by Green Writers Press. Emily Casey of Orwell just released her debut essay collection, Made Holy (Univ. of Georgia), and Rahat Huda is a Middlebury College junior and fiction writer from New York City. Light refreshments will be served. Free and open to the public.

Emily Arnason Casey's debut collection of essays, Made Holy, was published by the University of Georgia Press in 2019. She has been an instructor at the Community College of Vermont, Winooski, since 2012, and her writing has appeared in The Rumpus, Hotel Amerika, The Normal School, Hunger Mountain, and other journals. Originally from northern Minnesota, she now lives with her family in Orwell, Vermont.

Rahat Huda is a junior at Middlebury College. Originally from New York, she writes about the city in all its hectic glory. She spends any spare time she has daydreaming about adopting a pitbull after graduation.

Sara London is the author of Upkeep (Four Way Books, 2019) and The Tyranny of Milk (Four Way Books, 2010). Her poems have appeared in many journals, including The Common, Quarterly West, Cortland Review, and Hudson Review. She grew up in California and Vermont and attended the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. She teaches at Smith College and lives in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Sarah Wolfson is the author of the debut poetry collection A Common Name for Everything (Green Writers Press, 2019). Her poems have appeared in Canadian and American journals including AGNI, The Fiddlehead, Michigan Quarterly Review, and TriQuarterly. She holds an MFA from the University of Michigan. Originally from Vermont, she now lives in Montreal, where she teaches writing at McGill University.