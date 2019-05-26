Nettle Meadow Farm Ice Cream Social
Nettle Meadow Farm 484 South Johnsburg Road, Warrensburg, New York 12885
Ice Cream at Nettle Meadow Farm!
Celebrate spring at Nettle Meadow Farm where you’ll have a chance to buy a cone or dish of exotic flavors of goat cheese ice cream, in cones or dishes – or maybe even some to take home. Young and old alike love meeting the spring babies – lambs and kids – as well as Nettle Meadow’s Kemp Sanctuary rescued and retired animals. Your ice cream purchases benefit those animals.
The cheese shop will observe its normal hours, 10 to 4, 7 days a week for a chance to buy a wide variety of internationally-acclaimed cheeses. www.NettleMeadow.com