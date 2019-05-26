Nettle Meadow Farm Ice Cream Social

Nettle Meadow Farm 484 South Johnsburg Road, Warrensburg, New York 12885

Celebrate spring  at Nettle Meadow Farm where  you’ll  have a chance to buy a cone or dish of exotic flavors of goat cheese ice cream, in cones or dishes – or maybe even some to take home. Young and old alike love meeting the spring babies – lambs and kids – as well as Nettle Meadow’s Kemp Sanctuary rescued and retired animals. Your ice cream purchases benefit those animals.

The cheese shop will observe its normal hours, 10 to 4, 7 days a week for a chance to buy a wide variety of internationally-acclaimed cheeses. www.NettleMeadow.com

Nettle Meadow Farm 484 South Johnsburg Road, Warrensburg, New York 12885
518-623-3372
