New England Review presents Middlebury alumni and faculty authors

× Expand Various Sam Collier, Dede Cummings, Karin Gottshall, Meghan Laslocky, Emilie Trice

New England Review is pleased to present its annual gathering of Middlebury College alumni and faculty authors during Middlebury’s reunion weekend. This year brings a range of accomplished alumni from classes ranging from 1979 to 2009, with Sam Collier, Dede Cummings, Meghan Laslocky, and Emilie Trice, along with Middlebury College professor of poetry and creative writing Karin Gottshall. The authors will read from a range of poems, stories, essays, and more.