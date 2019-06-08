New England Review presents Middlebury alumni and faculty authors

Middlebury College, Axinn Center (Room 229) 14 Old Chapel Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

New England Review is pleased to present its annual gathering of Middlebury College alumni and faculty authors during Middlebury’s reunion weekend. This year brings a range of accomplished alumni from classes ranging from 1979 to 2009, with Sam Collier, Dede Cummings, Meghan Laslocky, and Emilie Trice, along with Middlebury College professor of poetry and creative writing Karin Gottshall. The authors will read from a range of poems, stories, essays, and more.

Middlebury College, Axinn Center (Room 229) 14 Old Chapel Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
