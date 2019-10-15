New Skete Monasteries Tour

SUNY Adirondack Fall 2019 SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education

Tuesday | 1:30 to 3:30 pm | New Skete Monasteries, Cambridge

Pre-registration required at 518-743-2238

Experience the breathtaking churches, extensive gardens, waterfall feature and the peace and solitude of New Skete! Learn about its history, art and culture. Your guided tour includes a tour of the churches, with one of the brothers giving a lecture on their history and the icons depicted on the walls, a question-and-answer session, a visit to the Meditation Garden and a slice of cheesecake. You may even catch a glimpse of the famed New Skete German Shepherd dog. Your tour will end with a visit to the monks’ gift shop and a stop at the nuns’ monastery for an opportunity to purchase cheesecake to take home.

Instructor: Brother Gregory

Price: $19 (Course price includes a $6 materials fee.)

CRN: 10042