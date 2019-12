Katelyn chevier New Year's Eve Pre-Party

Come to the Heritage House’s New Year’s Eve Pre-Party and enjoy a jam-packed night featuring "Crackin' Foxy" from Saranac Lake!

6:00pm - 7:30pm Mix, Munch & Mingle with your Neighbors

7:30pm - 9:00pm Performance

$20 / person

Includes Food & Drink

Hors d'oeuvres from DaCy Meadow, Beer from Ledge Hill Brewing & Wine from Highlands.