The Southern Adirondack Audubon Society will present "Night Moves: Natural History of Adirondack Flying Squirrels" on Wednesday, May 29, at 7p.m. in the Crandall Library, Glens Falls, N.Y. Naturalist educator Charlotte Demers will discuss the two species of flying squirrels that inhabit the Adirondack Park and the important role they play in our ecosystem.