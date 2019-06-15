NLG Realty Anniversary Open House

NLG Realty NLG Realty Office in Hague

NLG Realty is excited to announce to an Anniversary Open House Cocktail Hour at their office, 9840 Graphite Mountain Road in Hague, from 3-5pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

The NLG Realty team invites the Lake George community to join them for drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and local giveaways in celebration of a successful first year of business. Meet the NLG Realty team, learn about their unmatched commission structures, preview their featured listings and kick off summer in Hague!

Stop by the Open House on June 15, 3-5pm at 9840 Graphite Mountain Road and be on the lookout for the NLG team in the Memorial Day Parade! For listing information, visit nlgrealty.com or call 518-543-6900.