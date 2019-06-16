Non-serviceable Flag Disposal

All Patriots! Join us at the Essex County Veterans Cemetery Sunday June 16, 2019 at 2:00pm. In honor of Flag Day, Post 551 American Legion/Auxiliary-Elizabethtown will properly dispose of all American flags that are no longer serviceable. All youth groups (Scouts, 4H, etc.) of school age are invited. They are also welcome to participate in the program. Sponsored by Post 551 American Legion/Auxiliary-Elizabethtown 518-873-6541