North Country Cancer Fund Annual Celebration of Life Dinner

Saturday October 26, 2019

Keeseville Elks Lodge - 1 Elks Lane, Keeseville N.Y.

Cocktails 4-5 Dinner 5pm Roast Pork with all the trimmings

DJ "Tunes of Time" 4-6

Boobie Sisters 6:15-7:30

Completely Stranded 7:45-9pm

Cost is $25 per person or $40. /couple

Doors open at Noon for

Chinese Auction, Silent Auction, 50/50

For more info--call (518)572-1099 or (518)593-5602