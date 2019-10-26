North Country Cancer Fund Annual Celebration of Life Dinner
Keeseville Elks Club 1 Elks Lane, Keeseville, New York 12944
Saturday October 26, 2019
Keeseville Elks Lodge - 1 Elks Lane, Keeseville N.Y.
- Cocktails 4-5 Dinner 5pm Roast Pork with all the trimmings
- DJ "Tunes of Time" 4-6
- Boobie Sisters 6:15-7:30
- Completely Stranded 7:45-9pm
- Cost is $25 per person or $40. /couple
- Doors open at Noon for
- Chinese Auction, Silent Auction, 50/50
For more info--call (518)572-1099 or (518)593-5602
Info
Keeseville Elks Club 1 Elks Lane, Keeseville, New York 12944 View Map
Food & Drink Events, Fundraiser Events