North Country Cancer Fund Annual Celebration of Life Dinner

to Google Calendar - North Country Cancer Fund Annual Celebration of Life Dinner - 2019-10-26 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - North Country Cancer Fund Annual Celebration of Life Dinner - 2019-10-26 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - North Country Cancer Fund Annual Celebration of Life Dinner - 2019-10-26 16:00:00 iCalendar - North Country Cancer Fund Annual Celebration of Life Dinner - 2019-10-26 16:00:00

Keeseville Elks Club 1 Elks Lane, Keeseville, New York 12944

Saturday October 26, 2019

Keeseville Elks Lodge - 1 Elks Lane, Keeseville N.Y.

  • Cocktails 4-5 Dinner 5pm Roast Pork with all the trimmings
  • DJ "Tunes of Time" 4-6
  • Boobie Sisters 6:15-7:30
  • Completely Stranded 7:45-9pm
  • Cost is $25 per person or $40. /couple
  • Doors open at Noon for
  • Chinese Auction, Silent Auction, 50/50

For more info--call (518)572-1099 or (518)593-5602

Info

Keeseville Elks Club 1 Elks Lane, Keeseville, New York 12944 View Map
Food & Drink Events, Fundraiser Events
518-561-0216
to Google Calendar - North Country Cancer Fund Annual Celebration of Life Dinner - 2019-10-26 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - North Country Cancer Fund Annual Celebration of Life Dinner - 2019-10-26 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - North Country Cancer Fund Annual Celebration of Life Dinner - 2019-10-26 16:00:00 iCalendar - North Country Cancer Fund Annual Celebration of Life Dinner - 2019-10-26 16:00:00