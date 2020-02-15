North Country Jazz Project

Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853

Presented by Tannery Pond Center. The North Country Jazz Project is a group of musicians from the Glens Falls and southern Adirondacks who have worked professionally in the music business throughout their careers. The group focuses on big band arrangements from a wide spectrum of music, including swing, bebop, fusion, Latin, funk, and Motown. For more information and tickets visit www.tannerypondcenter.org

Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853 View Map
Entertainment Events, Live Music Events
