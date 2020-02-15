North Country Jazz Project
Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853
Susan DeGrush
Presented by Tannery Pond Center. The North Country Jazz Project is a group of musicians from the Glens Falls and southern Adirondacks who have worked professionally in the music business throughout their careers. The group focuses on big band arrangements from a wide spectrum of music, including swing, bebop, fusion, Latin, funk, and Motown. For more information and tickets visit www.tannerypondcenter.org