Susan DeGrush North Country Jazz Project

Presented by Tannery Pond Center. The North Country Jazz Project is a group of musicians from the Glens Falls and southern Adirondacks who have worked professionally in the music business throughout their careers. The group focuses on big band arrangements from a wide spectrum of music, including swing, bebop, fusion, Latin, funk, and Motown. For more information and tickets visit www.tannerypondcenter.org