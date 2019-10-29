North Elba Democratic Leaders Hold 3rd Meet-n-Greet

Come out and meet the Democratic candidates for our most crucial local political race yet! Derek Doty, Emily Kilburn Politi and Bob Rafferty are running for Town Supervisor and Town Council, respectively. Hear about their experiences and their viewpoints on current "hot button" topics and pressing issues facing our community, along with enjoying refreshments provided by the North Elba Democratic Committee.

These events give all Town of North Elba voters, regardless of party affiliation, an opportunity to meet the Democratic party slate of candidates, raise questions, and share ideas to prepare for the fast approaching November 2019 election.

All are welcome! Find the North Elba Democratic Committee on Facebook.