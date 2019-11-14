Music Theatre International, used with licensed permission Print Northeastern Clinton Central School Drama Club presents Seussical Thursday, November 14 – Sunday, November 17 in the Francis “Bud” Moore Auditorium at the high school in Champlain, NY. Thursday, November 14 at 7:00 PMFriday, November 15 at 7:00 PMSaturday, November 16 at 7:00 PMSunday, November 17 at 2:00 PM Tickets available at the door. General Admission: $10.00Students and Seniors: $8.00For more information, please call 518-298-8638 or visit www.nccscougar.org

The Northeastern Clinton Central School Drama Club will present the wonderfully ingenious world of Dr. Seuss with the Broadway musical adaptation of his stories, Seussical, Thursday, November 14 – 17, 2019.

The only thing more fun than reading a Dr. Seuss book is seeing his creations live and onstage taking part in fantastic musical fashion. With the Cat in the Hat as the guide, audiences will journey through multiple well-known Dr. Seuss stories alongside beloved characters such as Horton the Elephant, Mazyie LaBird, The Whos, the Grinch, and Thing 1 and Thing 2. With upbeat, toe tapping music and zany, colorful characters abound, children and adults alike will be transported through the fabulous worlds of renowned author Dr. Seuss. From the Jungle of Nool to Whoville to McElligot’s Pool, the adventures of an imaginative little boy proves that a person is a person no matter how small.

Northeastern Clinton Central School Drama Club presents Seussical Thursday, November 14 – Sunday, November 17 in the Francis “Bud” Moore Auditorium at the high school in Champlain, NY.

Thursday, November 14 at 7:00 PM

Friday, November 15 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 16 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 PM

Tickets available at the door. General Admission: $10.00, Students and Seniors: $8.00

For more information, please call 518-298-8638 or visit www.nccscougar.org

SEUSSICAL

Music by STEPHEN FLAHERTY, Lyrics by LYNN AHRENS, Book by LYNN AHRENS and STEPHEN FLAHERTY, Co-Conceived by LYNN AHRENS, STEPHEN FLAHERTY, and ERIC IDLE. Based on the Works of DR. SEUSS

Seussical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

www.MTIShows.com