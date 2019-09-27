Northern New York, Amercian Canadian Geneaological Society Fall Conference

Village of Dannemora Community Center 40 Emmons Street, Dannemora, New York 12929

The Northern New York American Canadian Genealogical Society’s (NNYACGS) Annual Fall Conference is set for September 27th, 28th, 29th, at the Dannemora Civic Center, 40 Emmons Street, in Dannemora, NY.

Free genealogical research help on Friday and Sunday from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm - Library Closed on Saturday

Doors open from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm in the Gymnasium. Speakers in the Cafeteria. Lunch Available at Noon. NNYACGS Publications for Sale

Featured speakers:

Saturday, 10:00 AM

Nancy Smith - Missing Relatives? Strategies to Overcome Brick Walls and Find the Hidden Women in Your Family Tree

Saturday, 1:00 PM

Julie Dowd - How To Find Your Civil War Ancestors Using Free Resources

Free and open to the public.

Village of Dannemora Community Center 40 Emmons Street, Dannemora, New York 12929 View Map
Community Events, History & Tours Events
