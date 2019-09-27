Northern New York, Amercian Canadian Geneaological Society Fall Conference
Village of Dannemora Community Center 40 Emmons Street, Dannemora, New York 12929
Julie Dowd
NNYACGS Annual Fall Conference
The Northern New York American Canadian Genealogical Society’s (NNYACGS) Annual Fall Conference is set for September 27th, 28th, 29th, at the Dannemora Civic Center, 40 Emmons Street, in Dannemora, NY.
Free genealogical research help on Friday and Sunday from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm - Library Closed on Saturday
Doors open from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm in the Gymnasium. Speakers in the Cafeteria. Lunch Available at Noon. NNYACGS Publications for Sale
Featured speakers:
Saturday, 10:00 AM
Nancy Smith - Missing Relatives? Strategies to Overcome Brick Walls and Find the Hidden Women in Your Family Tree
Saturday, 1:00 PM
Julie Dowd - How To Find Your Civil War Ancestors Using Free Resources
Free and open to the public.