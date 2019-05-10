NorthWind Fine Arts 6th Annual Juried Show Reception

NorthWind Fine Arts will be hosting its 6th Annual Juried Art Show on Friday May 10, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm. Please join us for this fun and well-attended event featuring the work of talented artists across the region. Awards will be presented at 6pm, light refreshments will be served. The show will be on exhibit through May 30th, 11 Woodruff Street, Saranac Lake, NY.

This year’s juror is Dr. Karen Blough. She is a historian of medieval art and a professor at SUNY Plattsburgh, where she teaches courses on ancient, medieval, and early modern art history.

NorthWind Fine Arts has been featured in Opal Magazine (an international travel magazine) and in CNN Travel. A locals' favorite in the heart of the High Peaks region of the Adirondacks, the gallery features original art and photography by Adirondack artists.

Gallery hours: Thursday through Saturday, 11am to 5pm, Sunday 11am to 4pm.

518-354-1875 | northwindfineartsgallery.com | northwindfinearts@gmail.com