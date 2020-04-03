NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery 4th Annual Poetry Opening

Cathy Hartung Poetry Opening Banner

NorthWind Fine Arts is pleased to present its 4th Annual Poetry Opening on Friday, April 3rd from 5-7 pm, featuring new works by NorthWind artists and readings of the accompanying poems by award winning poets from across the northeast. Refreshments will be served, the reception is free and open to the public. Limited seating will be available, guests are welcome to bring a chair.

This April we are continuing our tradition of honoring National Poetry Month with a special exhibit that showcases the exceptional results of combining the written word with visual arts. The opening reception is a not-to-be-missed event that has been described as mesmerizing and magical. We invite you to come and listen as poets James Bourey, David Crews, Madeline Hennessey, Darla Himeles, Craig Milewski, Roger Mitchell and Nancy Morse read new poetry created in tandem with the visual work of our gallery artists. The exhibit will be featured at the gallery through April 19.

NorthWind Fine Arts has been featured in Opal Magazine (an international travel magazine) and in CNN Travel. We are a cooperative gallery and locals' favorite in the heart of the High Peaks region of the Adirondacks featuring original art made by Adirondack artists. Gallery hours are Thursday-Saturday, 11-5, Sunday 11-4. 518-354-1875.