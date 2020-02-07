NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery Presents Anne Hughes's "White & Black"

Anne Hughes Anne Hughes's "White & Black"

NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery is pleased to present Anne Hughes’s “White & Black” show, opening Friday, February 7, from 5-7 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public, the show will be on exhibit through the month of February.

Born and raised in Richmond, VA, Anne Hughes has spent every summer of her life just north of Paul Smiths in the Adirondacks and now lives here full-time. Her passion for all things natural and the desire to create using nature’s treasures as her medium stems from countless hours spent in the woods and walking along the roadsides. Her new show, which includes some 1st place award winners, is a self-created challenge to see the Adirondacks in the way of a color-blind coyote. Just white and black. The white in her compositions include bones, shells, birch bark, and Queen Anne’s Lace. The dark spectrum is composed of mushrooms and bark, soaked pine cones, autumn berries, seeds, feathers and nuts. Anne has taken all of this and more and shaped it into stunning one-of-a-kind pieces of art. She notes, “My show is meant to inspire a completely different way of looking at the colorful Adirondack forest and the natural world beyond.” We invite you to come and see for yourself.

NorthWind Fine Arts is in the heart of the High Peaks region of the Adirondacks and is part of Saranac Lake’s vibrant art scene. It has been featured in Opal Magazine (an international travel magazine) and in CNN Travel. NorthWind Fine Arts features original art and jewelry made by Adirondack artists. Winter gallery hours are Thursday-Saturday, 11-5, Sunday 11-4. 518-354-1875.