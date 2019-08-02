NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery presents Lee Ann Sporn's "Coming Into Being"

Lee Ann Sporn Lee Ann Sporn's "Coming Into Being"

In August, NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery will feature member artist, Lee Ann Sporn, and her collection of colored pencil drawings and abstract oil paintings entitled “Coming into Being”. Her work is inspired by the metamorphosis and unique natural history of various Adirondack fauna. Please join us for the opening reception Friday, August 2 from 5-7 pm. Free and open to the public, light refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be on display through September 2.

“My subjects include dragonflies, caddisflies and frogs but I focused largely on the delicate beauty of moth species found here in the Adirondacks with names like the sundew dart, the boreal pine looper, the pitcher plant borer and the rosy maple moth. I wanted to capture the remarkable transformations that take place as these living things “come into being” and to showcase the connection between them and the plants on which they live. The style of my pieces was inspired by the seventeenth century artist and scientific illustrator, Maria Sybilla Merian.”

NorthWind Fine Arts has been featured in Opal Magazine (an international travel magazine) and in CNN Travel. We are a cooperative gallery and locals' favorite in the heart of the High Peaks region of the Adirondacks featuring original art made by Adirondack artists. Gallery hours are daily, 11-6, Sunday 11-4, closed Tuesdays. 518 354-1875.