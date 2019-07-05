NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery presents Susan Whiteman's "Farm to Table" Exhibit

Photo: Susan Whiteman "Sunday Dinner: Antique Ham Cooking Vessel" by Susan Whiteman

NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery is pleased to present member Susan Whiteman’s show “Farm to Table.” Please join us for the opening reception Friday, July 5 from 5-7 pm. Free and open to the public, light refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be on display through July 29.

Susan notes, "When I sat down at my thinking desk to conceptualize the exhibit, market umbrellas and people milling around filled my head. Fun, but often painted, and just one chapter of a much longer and older story. Where does our food come from, and what do we do with it? Is it beautiful? Is there hard work behind it, winter snow, barns needing paint? We all hear that cooking is an art, but what about the cooking vessels and implements, and how it is presented to us? One by one, I took elements of those ideas and painted them with oils and pastels into a visual story of past and present, from farm to table. Please join me for the opening and we can have drinks under the not-painted umbrellas later.'

NorthWind Fine Arts has been featured in Opal Magazine (an international travel magazine) and in CNN Travel. We are a cooperative gallery and locals' favorite in the heart of the High Peaks region of the Adirondacks featuring original art made by Adirondack artists. Gallery hours are daily, 11-6, Sunday 11-4, closed Tuesdays. 518 354-1875.