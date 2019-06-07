NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery Reception for Kristina Mueller

Kristina Mueller Kristine Mueller's "Find Your Direction"

NorthWind Fine Arts is very excited to present member Kristina Mueller’s debut solo metalsmithing show, “Find Your Direction” with an opening reception on Friday, June 7, from 5-7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, and the exhibit will be on display through the end of June.

Kristina writes, “Like many artists, I embark on creative journeys with what I think is a clearly defined focus, only to have it stubbornly morph into a sort of tunnel vision. While working on this collection it wasn't until I released my early expectations and embraced the paths that were asking to be pursued that things really started to flow. I was reminded that the pursuit of finding a direction is not one clear path. It's full of detours down dirt roads, pit stops at waterfalls, rocks you have to climb over, and rocks you want to climb over. It's about the journey. It’s about the process.

What does this mean in metal? It means that I allowed myself to explore multiple design elements without forcing everything to feel perfectly cohesive.

My collection features different compass symbols, textural and shape elements, black onyx, some juicy tourmaline, and a variety of other stones to translate the conceptual drive of, “Find Your Direction” into wearable pieces of art.”

NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery has been featured in Opal Magazine (an international travel magazine) and in CNN Travel. We are a locals' favorite in the heart of the High Peaks region of the Adirondacks featuring original art made by Adirondack artists. Gallery hours are daily, 11-6, Sunday 11-4, closed Tuesdays. 518 354-1875.