NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery Reception for Rachel Lamb's "Revealing Visions"

Rachel Lamb Rachel Lamb

NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery is pleased to welcome former member and woodcarver Rachel Lamb back into the gallery for a guest show this March, “Revealing Visions.” There will be an artist’s reception on Friday, March 6 from 5-7 pm, free and open to the public, 11 Woodruff Street, Saranac Lake, NY.

Rachel writes, “My exhibit is a collection of relief carvings, wood block prints, and three-dimensional utilitarian pieces. This show symbolizes my growth as an artist as it showcases pieces I made when I was a beginner carver and culminates with several newer abstract pieces that demonstrate my progress as I execute more challenging designs and continue to develop my technical and aesthetic skills.

I carve for the love of the process; for my process is a long and sometimes daunting task. I carve for the sense of calm and focus that lures me to work for hours at a time and for the joy I experience as I watch the curls of wood lift from the board and slowly reveal what is hidden beneath.

Feeling a deep connection and appreciation for nature, much of my inspiration stems from the region's intrinsic beauty. I also enjoy creating abstract pieces that flow from within me without much planning as they give me the freedom to express my imagination.

NorthWind Fine Arts has been featured in Opal Magazine (an international travel magazine) and in CNN Travel. We are a cooperative gallery and locals' favorite in the heart of the High Peaks region of the Adirondacks featuring original art made by Adirondack artists. Winter gallery hours are Thursday – Saturday , 11-5, Sunday 11-4, 518-354-1875.