NorthWind Fine Arts Presents Ed Williams's "Beauty Is All Around Us"

Ed Williams Ed Williams, "Tree Monster"

NorthWind Fine Arts is pleased to present member Ed Williams’ show “Beauty Is All Around Us.” The exhibit reception is Friday, September 6, from 5-7 pm. Light refreshments will be served, the public is welcome.

Ed’s focus for this show is on the beautiful things you might take for granted while walking in the woods, or driving in the car. He’s curated a collection of precious surprises, including tiny woodland wildflowers, frogs, and subtle landscapes. Using his signature style of negative space and painterly techniques, his collection features monochrome or chromatic interpretations. Ed has been a member of NorthWind Fine Arts since 2015, his work has won awards in National photography competitions across the United States. The show will be on exhibit through September 30.

NorthWind Fine Arts has been featured in Opal Magazine (an international travel magazine) and in CNN Travel. We are a cooperative gallery and locals' favorite in the heart of the High Peaks region of the Adirondacks featuring original art made by Adirondack artists. Gallery hours are daily, 11-6, Sunday 11-4, closed Tuesdays. 518 354-1875.