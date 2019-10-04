NorthWind Fine Arts Presents "Seasons" by Mary Woodcock Johnson

Mary Woodcock Johnson Mary Woodcock Johnson's "Autumn Fox."

NorthWind Fine Arts is pleased to present Mary Woodcock Johnson’s “Seasons.” “To be interested in the changing seasons is a happier state of mind than to be hopelessly in love with Spring” (George Santayana).

The exhibit reception is Friday, October 4th from 5-7 pm. Light refreshments will be served, the public is welcome. “Seasons” will be on exhibit October 2nd-28th.

“Seasons” represents Mary’s return to oil painting while exploring winter, spring, summer and autumn as they unfold in the Adirondacks. The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival, seasonal flowers, water lilies, and red foxes are four series represented in the show with a special nod to Adirondack spring. Mary’s work is colorful and realistic and sometimes whimsical.

NorthWind Fine Arts has been featured in Opal Magazine (an international travel magazine) and in CNN Travel. We are a cooperative gallery and locals' favorite in the heart of the High Peaks region of the Adirondacks featuring original art made by Adirondack artists. Gallery hours are daily, 11-6, Sunday 11-4, closed Tuesdays. 518-354-1875.