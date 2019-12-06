NorthWind Fine Arts Reception for "A Once in a Blue Moon Sale"

NorthWind Fine Arts NorthWind Fine Arts Banner

NorthWind Fine Arts invites you to the opening reception for our December “Once in a Blue Moon Sale,” a special opportunity to thank our customers with some great holiday pricing on selected works. The opening reception is Friday December 6th from 5-7 p.m, and is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

When you visit our gallery between December 6th and December 31st, our blue walls and blue-topped podiums will feature wonderful pieces by all of our artists at special prices – just in time for holiday gift giving!

In addition, artists Susan Whiteman, Ed Williams, Heidi Gutersloh and Kristina Mueller are offering a limited number (just 3 each!) of 20% off coupons on their regularly priced items. Come in early to claim your coupon and bring home that piece of art or jewelry you’ve been thinking about purchasing. (Coupons are good for one regularly priced item each, and expire December 24, 2019, limited to one per lucky customer. Note: coupons must be redeemed at the time they’re claimed, and cannot be used for greeting cards or “Blue Moon” sale items.)

NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery is in the High Peaks region of the Adirondacks, and features great ambience with a wonderful selection of photographs, prints, paintings, jewelry and more. We are ten minutes from Lake Placid, and are just around the corner from some great restaurants and the Hotel Saranac. Regular winter hours are Thursday-Saturday 11-5, and Sunday 11-4.