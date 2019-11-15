Notary Public License Exam Preparation - Face to Face

This workshop prepares you for the New York State Notary Public exam and will provide a comprehensive view of the Notary Public Office. Examples will be provided to illuminate situations that a Notary is likely to encounter. Topics include avoiding conflicts of interest, maintaining professional ethics, charging proper fees, handling special situations and when to defer to an attorney. All materials will be provided and information about how to access the NYS Department of State licensing information, booklets and forms will be distributed.