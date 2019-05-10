NOTARY PUBLIC LICENSE EXAM PREPARATION — FACE-TO-FACE

Sprinng brochure Spring brochure

May 10

Friday | 9:30am to 1:30pm | Wilton Center

This workshop prepares you for the New York State Notary Public exam and will provide a comprehensive view of the Notary Public Office. Examples will be provided to illuminate situations that a Notary is likely to encounter. Topics include: Avoiding conflicts of interest, maintaining professional ethics, charging proper fees, handling special situations and when to defer to an attorney. All materials will be provided and information about how to link to NYS Department of State licensing information, booklets and forms will be distributed.

Please note: The Notary Public exam will not be administered during this workshop; however, an 80-question practice exam will be given.

Instructor: Victor Bujanow, CIC

Price: $65

May session CRN: 20093

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu