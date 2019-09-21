NRA Youth Hunter Education Challenge

to Google Calendar - NRA Youth Hunter Education Challenge - 2019-09-21 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - NRA Youth Hunter Education Challenge - 2019-09-21 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - NRA Youth Hunter Education Challenge - 2019-09-21 09:00:00 iCalendar - NRA Youth Hunter Education Challenge - 2019-09-21 09:00:00

Johnsburg Fish & Game Club 249 Oven Mountain Rd., Johnsburg, New York 12843

The NRA Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) is a daylong event in which youth ages 9 - 18 participate and compete in Rifle, Shotgun, Muzzle Loader, Archery, Orienteering, Hunter Safety, Hunter Responsibility and Wild Life Identification. Youth Ages 9-11 will replace rifle, shotgun and muzzle loader with air rifle. Door Prizes, Lunch provided by the club, and an award dinner will follow. Space is limited Contact Erika Patton to sign up 518-251-4658.

Info

Johnsburg Fish & Game Club 249 Oven Mountain Rd., Johnsburg, New York 12843 View Map
Educational Events, Kid Friendly Events, Sporting Events
518-251-4658
to Google Calendar - NRA Youth Hunter Education Challenge - 2019-09-21 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - NRA Youth Hunter Education Challenge - 2019-09-21 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - NRA Youth Hunter Education Challenge - 2019-09-21 09:00:00 iCalendar - NRA Youth Hunter Education Challenge - 2019-09-21 09:00:00