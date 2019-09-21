Johnsburg Jr. Outdoor Club Participants of the first annual Youth Hunter Education Challenge

The NRA Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) is a daylong event in which youth ages 9 - 18 participate and compete in Rifle, Shotgun, Muzzle Loader, Archery, Orienteering, Hunter Safety, Hunter Responsibility and Wild Life Identification. Youth Ages 9-11 will replace rifle, shotgun and muzzle loader with air rifle. Door Prizes, Lunch provided by the club, and an award dinner will follow. Space is limited Contact Erika Patton to sign up 518-251-4658.