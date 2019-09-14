Nutcracker Auditions

The North Country Ballet Ensemble will hold auditions in September for the 34th Annual Nutcracker. Performances take place at Hartman Theater of SUNY Plattsburgh and at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts, in November and December. Dancers of all styles and abilities are invited to attend. Auditions will take place in one location this year and are divided by age and level:

Saturday, September 14th : Tahawus Center Cloudsplitter Studio, 14234 Main St, Au Sable Forks, NY 12912

Ages 5-6: 10:00am Sign-In, Audition @ 10:30am

Ages 7-9: 10:30am Sign-In, Audition @ 11:00am

Boys All Ages

11:00am Sign-In, Audition @ 11:45am

Mandatory Parent/Guardian Meeting for dancers, ages 5-9 and Boys @ 11:00am; and for dancers ages 10-18 @ 12:45pm

Ages 10-12+*: 12:00pm Sign-In, Audition @ 12:45pm

Ages 12+ (en pointe) **: 1:45pm Sign-In, Audition @ 2:15pm

*Girls 10-12 may be invited to stay for the 12+ audition

**Girls with 2+ years en pointe bring pointe shoes

Dancers of all abilities are welcome

$20 non-refundable audition fee

Participation fee, assessed by age

For more more information: www.northcountryballetensemble.org, gncbe@yahoo.com or call (518) 574-3700