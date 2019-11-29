The Nutcracker Ballet - Plattsburgh

North Country Ballet Ensemble Join Claire on Christmas Eve as her Nutcracker Prince battles the Mouse King and she journeys to the Land of Sweets. A classic holiday tradition for all ages featuring professional dancers and actors from NYC and local dancers from around the region.

Tickets $20/adults, $15/children (12 and under). Advanced tickets sold on https://www.northcountryballetensemble.org

Call 518-574-3700 for group sales

This Thanksgiving weekend the 34th annual Nutcracker ballet takes place at the Hartman Theatre, Plattsburgh. This holiday tradition once again brings classic characters like the Sugar Plum Fairy, Cavalier, and Drosselmeyer to life. Join Claire on Christmas Eve as her Nutcracker Prince battles the Mouse King and she journeys to the Land of Sweets. A classic holiday tradition for all ages featuring professional dancers and actors from NYC and local dancers from around the region.