Nutcracker's Kingdom of the Sweets Family Fun Night

National Museum of Dance 99 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866

National Museum of Dance presents Second Annual Nutcracker's Kingdom of the Sweets Family Fun Night. Festive events all evening! Craft, raffle, candy bar, creative movement, plus pop-up performances by the School of the Arts.

The Museum is an official trolley stop for the Victorian Streetwalk. Leave your car at the Museum and head downtown.

National Museum of Dance 99 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866
518-584-2225
