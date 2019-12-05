National Museum of Dance National Museum of Dance presents Second Annual Nutcracker's Kingdom of the Sweets Family Fun Night

Festive events all evening! Craft, raffle, candy bar, creative movement, plus pop-up performances by the School of the Arts.

The Museum is an official trolley stop for the Victorian Streetwalk. Leave your car at the Museum and head downtown.