NVU NVU Veterans Summit Poster

Veterans, military families, and other community members concerned about veterans issues are invited to attend. Keynote speakers Rick Yarosh and Tom Murphy will discuss the importance of individual meaning, significance, and our deep need for human acceptance.

Breakout sessions will include discussions of the Abenaki warrior tradition, trauma recovery, career opportunities, the Josh Pallotta Fund, and other topics, as well as opportunities to speak with Congressional delegates and members of the Vermont Governor's Veterans Advisory Council. A special address by Brett Rusch, director of the WRJ VA Medical Center, will round out the day.

Information booths from more than fifty veteran service organizations will provide a one-stop-shop for veteran services, clubs, and resources, and the VA's Mobile Vet Center will be on campus for this event.