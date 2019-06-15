NYS Path Through History - Crown Point Day

Come celebrate the history, landscape and people of Crown Point through a variety of tours and activities, all free to the public.

8-9: Guided shoreline bird hike

9-12: Fishing clinic (held at pier)

10-11:30: Guided tours to the forts and arms demonstration

12-1:15: Author presentation: Israel Putnam

1:30-3: Guided tour of lighthouse, boats on Lake Champlain and how America started camping

4-5: band on north lawn TBD