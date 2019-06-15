NYS Path Through History - Crown Point Day
Crown Point State Historic Site 21 Grandview Drive, Crown Point, New York 12928
Come celebrate the history, landscape and people of Crown Point through a variety of tours and activities, all free to the public.
8-9: Guided shoreline bird hike
9-12: Fishing clinic (held at pier)
10-11:30: Guided tours to the forts and arms demonstration
12-1:15: Author presentation: Israel Putnam
1:30-3: Guided tour of lighthouse, boats on Lake Champlain and how America started camping
4-5: band on north lawn TBD