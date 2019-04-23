Oakledge For All: Grand Opening Celebration

Please join us to celebrate the first installment of Oakledge for All, the region's first universally accessible playground underway at Oakledge Park. (rain date is May 19th, same time)

Enjoy live music with Mr. Chris and play! Check out the new swings and glider purchased with a grant from the Disney Foundation last fall. We’ll have free ice cream, healthy snacks, and games for everyone to try!

This celebration is free and all are welcome. To learn more about this exciting initiative and to get involved, please visit oakledgeforall.org.