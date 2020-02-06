Adirondack Regional Theatre The Odd Couple Two Bachelors, One Apartment, A Great Evening of Funl-r Oscar(Jim Calnon) and Felix (Mark Preston)

Adirondack Regional Theatre presents the iconic American comedy The Odd Couple, February 6-9, 2020 at Plattsburgh’s Strand Theatre. One of Neil Simon’s most recognizable and timeless comedies. Fastidious Felix Ungar is thrown out by his wife. His only refuge is with his best friend, Oscar Madison, a recently divorced sportswriter whose apartment is a study in slovenly chaos. Friends, yes, but will they drive each other crazy?! This peculiar pair, with decidedly different approaches to life, to love – and yes, to housework, has been entertaining audiences with side-splitting laughter and classic comedy for nearly 50 years.

Playing roommates Oscar and Felix are Jim Calnon and Mark Preston, respectively. Oscar and Felix’s neighbors, the Pigeon sisters Gwendolyn and Cecily, are played by Lee Ann Thomas and Mia Young, respectively. Chad Hebert, Graelin Larche, Finn McColgan and Ben Ouellette, play the four buddies with whom Oscar and Felix regularly play poker.

The Odd Couple, by Neil Simon and directed by Dana Berry will be presented at the Strand Center Theatre from February 6-8 at 7:30pm, and February 9 at 2:00pm. Tickets for the show are available online at www.strandcenter.org, phone orders at 518-563-1604 extension 105 or in person at the Strand Center for the Arts Box Office at 23 Brinkerhoff St in Plattsburgh. Ticket prices are $25, $20 and $15.