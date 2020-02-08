Adirondack Interpretive Center Dennon Walantus 2020

Join Artist in Residence, Dennon Walantus, for a half-day oil painting workshop. Participants will create a their own painting while learning about landscape composition. You will learn the basics of oil painting under the guidance of Mr. Walantus. Perfect course for beginners or those wanting advance their skills. All materials are provided. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $30 materials and course fee is required. Email aic@esf.edu to register. Space is limited.