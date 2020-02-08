Oil Painting Workshop
Adirondack Interpretive Center 5922 NY-28N, Newcomb, New York 12852
Adirondack Interpretive Center
Dennon Walantus 2020
Join Artist in Residence, Dennon Walantus, for a half-day oil painting workshop. Participants will create a their own painting while learning about landscape composition. You will learn the basics of oil painting under the guidance of Mr. Walantus. Perfect course for beginners or those wanting advance their skills. All materials are provided. Pre-registration and pre-payment of $30 materials and course fee is required. Email aic@esf.edu to register. Space is limited.