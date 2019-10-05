OkTupperfest is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year!

There will be something for the whole family - pumpkin painting, face painting, sack races, a beer tent, and musical entertainment all day long.

This event is designed to support and grow Tupper Lake. This year's festival supports the rescue squad, a group of people who dedicate their lives to the Tupper Lake community. Half of proceeds from the event will go to them, and the other half will go to the Chamber to continue these events we all know and love.