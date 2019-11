The First Annual Olde Tyme Christmas Holiday Lights Parade will leave Schroon Lake Central School and travel south on Main Street to Dock Street, then back up Leland and deliver Santa Claus to the Strand Theater. If you have a truck or tractor you'd like to decorate and join the parade, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 518-532-7675 or email us at chamber@schroonlakechamber.org